Police: Student brought loaded gun to Meridian High School

Authorities say two teens have been taken into custody after a student brought a loaded gun into a Mid-Michigan high school.

The Midland County Sheriff’s Office was called on Wednesday, May 31 at about 2:30 p.m. to Meridian High School after reports of a 16-year-old student who was in possession of a loaded hand gun.

While deputies were on their way, dispatch learned the school had escorted the student to the office and retrieved the handgun from him.

The gun was a High Standard, 9 shot, .22 caliber revolver. The revolver was loaded with six rounds of ammunition, police said.

During their investigation, police found the 16-year-old male student and a 17-year-old student were planning to break in and enter a home right after school.

Police said it doesn’t appear the student threatened to use the gun at school.

The student was taken to Midland County Juvenile Care Center. The 17-year-old was taken to Midland County Jail.

“As Sheriff of Midland County, I want to assure our community how serious I take this matter. We will continue to work with our school partners to help provide a safe learning environment for all students. I would like to thank the staff at Meridian High School for their cooperation during this investigation,” Sheriff Scott Stephenson said in a statement.

