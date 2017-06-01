VIDEO: Driver wanted for ATM fraud

The Bay City Department of Public Safety needs your help identifying a driver wanted for questioning in an ATM fraud.

The department posted a video of the alleged suspect on their Facebook page. It shows a dark car pull up to the ATM and a driver appear to use the machine.

Police have not released further details about where in Bay City this happened.

If you can identify the suspect, call 989-894-0161.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.