Man dies after fall through water treatment plant skylight

Police say a worker has died after falling through a skylight at a water treatment plant in western Michigan.

The Ludington Police Department says officers responded Wednesday evening to reports that the worker had fallen about 30 feet at the Ludington Water Treatment Plant.

The man was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. He's identified as 20-year-old Kevin Anthony Martinez of Grand Rapids.

An autopsy was planned Thursday by the Kent County Medical Examiner's Office. The death is under investigation.

