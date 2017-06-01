Snyder, others pressure Michigan House to OK job incentives

Gov. Rick Snyder, economic development officials and others are pressuring the Michigan House to quickly pass lucrative tax breaks to companies that adds hundreds of jobs in the state.

Snyder said Thursday that Michigan may land a couple of business expansions totaling 2,000 jobs a piece if the bills are approved. He declined to name the companies.

The legislation overwhelmingly passed the Republican-led Senate but have hit a roadblock in the GOP-controlled House.

Speaking at a news conference at the Detroit Regional Chamber's Mackinac Policy Conference, Snyder said the incentives would function as a "closer" to win deals instead of other states.

He has opposed targeted tax credits but says these incentives would be different and could only be awarded if the jobs pay at least the regional average wage.

