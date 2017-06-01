Michigan Sugar Company to clean ponds at sugarbeet factory

Things are about to get smelly in Bay City this week.

Michigan Sugar Company announced Thursday, June 1 they will be cleaning ponds at their Bay City facility. Officials said the cleaning may generate odors as organic matter is removed.

“Michigan Sugar takes our commitment to the local community seriously and the new technologies we’ve added in the last year in Bay City to reduce odors complement our annual pond cleaning,” said Ray VanDriessche, community and government relations director for Michigan Sugar.

The annual cleaning process is supposed to help reduce odors from the sugarbeet factory in the long term.

Residents with questions about the cleaning process can call 989-686-0161.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.