Breaking: Police looking for woman in bank robbery

Police are asking for your help tracking down a woman they say robbed a Mid-Michigan credit union.

It happened today at the Elga Credit Union, 2303 Center Road, in Burton.

Officials told TV5 that the woman had a scarf over her face and claimed she had a weapon in her purse.

Surveillance photos have been released that show the suspect and her vehicle.

She did get away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

No one was hurt.

If you have any information, call Burton Police at (810) 742-2542.

