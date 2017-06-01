Flint water activists gather to support CPA's infrastructure plan

A group of activists said they have a plan for helping the city of Flint.

The plan comes from the Congressional Progressive Caucus, which supporters said could bring millions of jobs and help fix infrastructure problems throughout the country.

"We need to support the progressive caucus and we need to stand together from the ground up to make this change," said Melissa Mays, Flint water crisis activist.

Mays and many others gathered on Thursday at the Flint treatment plant to rally support for a federal infrastructure plan laid out by the CPC.

"A few days ago they released a platform that is very progressive that aids in infrastructure and millions of jobs across the country and will impact Flint greatly," said Lashaya Darisaw, organizer with Michigan People's Campaign.

The plan calls for a $2 trillion investment in infrastructure over the course of 10 years, potentially creating more than 2.5 million jobs in its first year.

Darisaw organized the gathering and said it's a plan that is good for the country, especially Flint.

"Of course we're going to support anything that is going to be helping bring back jobs to Flint and bringing help with the relief of this water crisis that is still not over," Darisaw said.

President Donald Trump's proposed budget allocates $200 billion to infrastructure, significantly less than the $1 trillion he campaigned on last year. The proposal explains more funding is not the only answer, but instead the U.S. would benefit more from improved incentives, procedures and policies.

Flint is just one of 20 cities across the nation that gathered on Thursday to show support in favor of the CPC.

"This is not just a Flint problem. One of the things I've found is that there's cities across this country that we are having lead in air, lead in water, bacteria - things that are killing people and shortening their lives," Mays said.

Even though the EPA recently granted $100 million to go towards water system repairs in Flint, Darisaw said that is not good enough.

"It's a lot of money, but it's just not enough to complete the issues that are going on here," Darisaw said.

