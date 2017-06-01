Residents complain plugged storm drain causing flooding

Neighbors claim a storm drain along a local residential road is virtually worthless, leaving the roadway flooded and crumbling more each day.

Joyce Schwab said it is terrible living on Leff Lane, a small private road in Bay County's Bangor Township.

"The drain on Wheeler Road is plugged and when it rains it comes across our road and washes it out," Schwab said.

Residents said excess water leaves potholes in its wake.

"It's all bumps. You can't drive fast, you have to drive really slow," said Crystal Whittaker, resident.

She said Leff Lane is an access road for a nearby mobile home park. She would like to see Leff Lane become a public street.

"The owner should just sell it or give it to the county because it needs to be maintained," Whittaker said.

For her part, Schwab said living on a private road or not she deserves a maintained street just like every other taxpayer.

"I don't think it's very fair being a resident of Bangor Township, nothing is being done as far as the drain," Schwab said.

The person who maintains the catch basin is a bit of a mystery. TV5 reached out to the owner of Leff Lane and he said he is not the one responsible for taking care of the catch basin.

TV5 also reached out to the folks at Bangor Township Hall. They said to contact the Bay County Drain Commission. The commissioner said it was the Bay County Road Commission that owned the catch basin.

TV5 reached out to the director of the road commission, but have not heard back.

