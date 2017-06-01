Ex-elected officials enter pleas in trash hauling scandal

Two former Macomb County elected officials have pleaded guilty to their roles in a trash hauling scandal.

Ex-Chesterfield Township Supervisor Michael Lovelock and former Macomb Township Trustee Clifford Freitas appeared Thursday in federal court in Port Huron.

Lovelock is accused of accepting $30,000 in bribes from a company that was doing business with the township.

Freitas is accused of demanding and accepting money from the company in exchange for using his official position to get the firm a contract and securing favorable terms.

Sentencing for both is Oct. 5.

Chuck Rizzo, former chief executive of Rizzo Environmental Services, was charged Wednesday with bribery and conspiracy. He is accused of paying bribes to get work in Clinton, Macomb and Chesterfield townships.

About a dozen people have been charged in the case.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.