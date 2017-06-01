State Supreme Court takes Snyder appeal over teacher pay - WNEM TV 5

State Supreme Court takes Snyder appeal over teacher pay

LANSING, MI (AP) -

The Michigan Supreme Court has agreed to settle a dispute over more than $500 million withheld from the checks of school employees for retiree health care.

In an order Wednesday, the Supreme Court said it would take an appeal from Gov. Rick Snyder's administration, which wants to keep the money but so far has lost in lower courts. Michigan Education Association President Steven Cook is disappointed.

Public school employees had 3 percent of their pay deducted for about two years under a 2010 law signed by Gov. Jennifer Granholm, but the law was declared unconstitutional. Snyder signed a new law in 2012 that's been upheld by the Supreme Court.

Snyder's office has said the money is necessary for the long-term stability of teachers' health benefits.

