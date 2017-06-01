Police chase hit-and-run leaves 1 dead, 2 critical

Suburban Detroit police say a man has died and two other people are in critical condition after a hit-and-run crash involving an SUV carrying two larceny suspects fleeing arrest.

Roseville Police Chief James Berlin says the crash Thursday afternoon killed a 51-year-old man and injured a man and woman in their early 70s, all from Warren. Their names haven't been released.

Berlin tells The Macomb Daily the two larceny suspects ran from the crash scene in different directions, and one of them, a 45-year-old Warren man, was found hiding in a backyard.

Police say the SUV fled a public works yard in nearby Fraser at a high rate of speed and ran a red light, colliding with the car.

