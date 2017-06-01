Only Detroit principal to reject deal gets 2 years in prison - WNEM TV 5

Only Detroit principal to reject deal gets 2 years in prison

DETROIT (AP) -

The only Detroit school principal to turn down a plea deal in a wide corruption probe has been sentenced to two years in prison.

Josette Buendia went to trial in December and was convicted of taking $45,000 from a contractor in exchange for supplies at Bennett Elementary School. She returned to court Thursday for her sentence.

Buendia's lawyer says she spent the money on her students at Bennett Elementary, not on herself.

Buendia was one of 12 principals charged with accepting money and other gifts from Norman Shy. The government says bogus invoices were submitted for paper and other supplies, causing the Detroit district to pay for materials that weren't delivered.

Shy was sentenced to five years in prison. The scheme cost the Detroit district nearly $3 million.

