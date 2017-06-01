Football Has Five Game Times Announced for the 2017 Season

ROSEMONT, Illinois – The Big Ten Conference announced Wednesday (May 31) the game time for five University of Michigan football games during the 2017 season. Additional games can be selected in the coming days or will be chosen during the six- and 12-day selection process with the networks.

A week after facing Florida in the AdvoCare Classic, Michigan will play its home opener against Cincinnati at noon ET on Sept. 9. The first-ever meeting between the two program will air on ABC, ESPN or ESPN2, with the final determination made following the opening weekend of games.

The Wolverines’ Big Ten opener at Purdue on Sept. 23 will kick-off at either 3:30 p.m. or 4 p.m. ET depending upon the network that selects the game. In addition, Michigan’s game at Indiana on Oct. 14 and the homecoming contest against Rutgers on Oct. 28 will be played at noon ET. The broadcast network carrying these match-ups will be determined at a later date.

“The Big Game” between Michigan and Ohio State will make its first appearance on FOX. The new Big Ten Conference network partner will carry this year’s annual battle between the two rivals on Nov. 25. The game will be played at noon ET from Michigan Stadium.

Following is Michigan’s 2017 football schedule:

Date Opponent Time TV

Sept. 2 vs. Florida (Dallas, Texas) 3:30 p.m. ET/2:30 p.m. CT ABC

Sept. 9 Cincinnati 12 p.m. ABC/ESPN/ ESPN2

Sept. 16 Air Force

Sept. 23 at Purdue* 3:30 p.m. ET/2:30 p.m. CT or 4 p.m. ET/3 p.m. CT

Oct. 7 Michigan State*

Oct. 14 at Indiana* 12 p.m. ET/11 a.m. CT

Oct. 21 at Penn State*

Oct. 28 Rutgers* (HC) 12 p.m.

Nov. 4 Minnesota*

Nov. 11 at Maryland*

Nov. 18 at Wisconsin*

Nov. 25 Ohio State* 12 p.m. FOX

Dec. 2 Big Ten Championship 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT FOX

Home games in Bold

