Michigan State Football Schedule Update

EAST LANSING, Mich. – The Big Ten Conference and its television broadcast partners announced several game times for the 2017 season on Wednesday afternoon.

Michigan State will kick off the 2017 season on Saturday, Sept. 2 against Bowling Green at noon in Spartan Stadium. The game will be televised on ESPNU.

The Spartans will play host to Notre Dame under the lights at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 23. The game will be broadcast on FOX. It marks the second straight season the two teams will meet in primetime, as MSU defeated the Irish last season at Notre Dame, 36-28. It also marks the third consecutive time MSU and Notre Dame will meet at night in Spartan Stadium (2010, 2012).

MSU’s Homecoming game against Indiana on Saturday, Oct. 21 will begin at either 3:30 or 4 p.m. (TV network to be announced at a later date).=

The Oct. 28 game at Northwestern will be televised on either ESPN or ESPN2; the game time will be announced at a later date.

2017 MICHIGAN STATE FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Sept. 2: BOWLING GREEN, 12 p.m. (ESPNU)

Sept. 9: WESTERN MICHIGAN

Sept. 16: Bye

Sept. 23: NOTRE DAME, 8 p.m. (FOX)

Sept. 30: IOWA

Oct. 7: at Michigan

Oct. 14: at Minnesota

Oct. 21: INDIANA, 3:30/4 p.m. (Homecoming)

Oct. 28: at Northwestern, TBA (ESPN/ESPN2)

Nov. 4: PENN STATE

Nov. 11: at Ohio State

Nov. 18: MARYLAND

Nov. 25: at Rutgers

Copyright Michigan State University 2017. All rights reserved.