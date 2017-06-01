Race to cause road closures in Saginaw

A race in Saginaw will cause some road closures Friday and Saturday.

The Court Street Bridge will be closed to through traffic from 9 a.m. Friday through 4 p.m. Saturday.

The event will also cause the following closures:

Hamilton Street will be closed between Williams Street and Holland Avenue from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.

Court Street will be closed between Michigan Avenue and Hamilton Street from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.

There will also be lane closures and lane shifts on Genesee Avenue, Rust avenue, Michigan Avenue, Washington Avenue, Johnson Street, Jefferson Street and Janes Avenue.

Drivers are urged to follow the detours and seek an alternate route.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.