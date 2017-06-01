Central Michigan captures 2017 Institutional Sportsmanship award

Cleveland, Ohio – Central Michigan University was the recipient of the 2017 Institutional Sportsmanship Award presented Wednesday, May 31 at the MAC Honors Dinner, as part of the Conference annual Spring Meetings at the Cleveland Renaissance Hotel.

This marks the third consecutive year for the Central Michigan Chippewas to receive this honor.

The Institutional Sportsmanship Award evolved from the Conference strategic plan as the value of sportsmanship was the center of the Conference mission statement and core values. In the voting process, every MAC institution received votes, which further supports that sportsmanship is emphasized and expected from our student-athletes, coaches and administrators across each and every MAC campus.

"The Institutional Sportsmanship Award is a positive reinforcement of one of the values that we as a Conference and each of our member institutions all possess as a core value of who we are and how we conduct ourselves in athletic competition," said MAC Commissioner, Dr. Jon A. Steinbrecher.

