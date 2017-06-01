SVSU Athletes honored in GLIAC Spring All-Academic and All-Excellence Recipients

BAY CITY, Mich. -- The Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference has announced the 2016-17 Spring Sports All-Academic & All-Academic Excellence Teams. Criteria states the student-athlete must be an active member on the roster at the end of the season, not a freshman or a first year transfer student.
All-Academic Teams are comprised of those student-athletes that meet criteria and carry a cumulative grade point average (GPA) of 3.0-3.49. Academic Excellence Teams are comprised of student-athletes that have a cumulative GPA of 3.50-4.0.
Saginaw Valley State University had 31 student-athletes earn the distinction of All-Academic and had another 27 named to their respective All-Academic Excellence Team.
The complete teams are listed below:
GLIAC All-Academic
Baseball
|
Student-Athlete
|
Year
|
Major
|
Hometown/High School
|
|
|
|
|
Clinton Township, Mich. / Chippewa Valley HS
|
|
|
|
|
Farmington Hills, Mich. / Harrison HS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Woodbridge, Ont. / Bill Crothers Secondary
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Men's Golf
|
Student-Athlete
|
Year
|
Major
|
Hometown/High School
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
West Branch, Mich. / Ogemaw Heights HS
|
|
|
|
Women's Track & Field
|
Student-Athlete
|
Year
|
Major
|
Hometown/High School
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ypsilanti, Mich. / Lincoln HS
|
|
|
|
|
Remus, Mich. / Chippewa HS
Men's Track & Field
|
Student-Athlete
|
Year
|
Major
|
Hometown/High School
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
White Lake, Mich. / Lakeland HS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Unionville, Mich. / USA HS
|
|
|
|
|
Saginaw, Mich. / Heritage HS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bay City, Mich. / Western HS
Softball
|
Student-Athlete
|
Year
|
Major
|
Hometown/High School
|
|
|
|
|
Montrose, Mich. / Hill-McCloy HS
|
|
|
|
|
Commerce, Mich. / Lakeland HS
|
|
|
|
|
St. Clair Shores, Mich. / Lakeview HS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stockbridge, Mich. / Dansville HS
|
|
|
|
|
Bay City, Mich. / Western HS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Wheeler, Mich. / Breckenridge HS
|
|
|
|
GLIAC All-Academic Excellence
Baseball
|
Student-Athlete
|
Year
|
Major
|
Hometown/High School
|
|
|
|
|
Attica, Mich. / Lapeer East HS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mason, Mich. / Danville HS
Men's Golf
|
Student-Athlete
|
Year
|
Major
|
Hometown/High School
|
|
|
|
|
Davisburg, Mich. / Holly HS
|
|
|
|
Women's Track & Field
|
Student-Athlete
|
Year
|
Major
|
Hometown/High School
|
Lina Davis
|
Sr.
|
Graphic Design
|
Novi, Mich.
|
Allison Dorr
|
So.
|
Exercise Science
|
Birch Run, Mich.
|
Anna Fochesato
|
Sr.
|
Accounting
|
Holly, Mich. / Brandon HS
|
Darby Meinecke
|
So.
|
Nursing
|
Pinckney, Mich.
|
Christina Micale
|
Jr.
|
Psychology
|
Macomb, Mich. / Dakota HS
|
Devyn Powell
|
So.
|
Occupational Therapy
|
Tustin, Mich. / Pine River HS
|
Paige Stepanski
|
Sr.
|
Occupational Therapy
|
Alpena, Mich.
|
Alicia Tomlin
|
Jr.
|
Nursing
|
Owosso, Mich. / Perry HS
|
Kristina Ayotte
|
So.
|
Occupational Therapy
|
Clio, Mich.
|
Sophia Bradley
|
Sr.
|
Psychology
|
St. Louis, Mich.
|
Kinzie Sikkema
|
So.
|
Exercise Science
|
Marion, Mich.
Men's Track & Field
|
Student-Athlete
|
Year
|
Major
|
Hometown/High School
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Burton, Mich. / Burton Bendle HS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Saginaw, Mich. / Heritage HS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Softball
|
Student-Athlete
|
Year
|
Major
|
Hometown/High School
|
|
|
|
|
Green Bay, Wis. / Green Bay Preble HS
|
|
|
|
