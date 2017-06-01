SVSU Athletes honored in GLIAC Spring All-Academic and All-Excellence Recipients

BAY CITY, Mich. -- The Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference has announced the 2016-17 Spring Sports All-Academic & All-Academic Excellence Teams. Criteria states the student-athlete must be an active member on the roster at the end of the season, not a freshman or a first year transfer student.

All-Academic Teams are comprised of those student-athletes that meet criteria and carry a cumulative grade point average (GPA) of 3.0-3.49. Academic Excellence Teams are comprised of student-athletes that have a cumulative GPA of 3.50-4.0.

Saginaw Valley State University had 31 student-athletes earn the distinction of All-Academic and had another 27 named to their respective All-Academic Excellence Team.

The complete teams are listed below:

GLIAC All-Academic

Baseball

Student-Athlete Year Major Hometown/High School Nate Blackwell Sr. Exercise Science Clinton Township, Mich. / Chippewa Valley HS Trevor Friday RFr. Management Farmington Hills, Mich. / Harrison HS Greg Kazmierski Jr. Business Pinconning, Mich. Matt Malgi RFr. Marketing Woodbridge, Ont. / Bill Crothers Secondary Jordan Swiss So. Management Petoskey, Mich. Adam Turner Jr. Health Science Lansing, Mich. / Holt HS

Men's Golf

Student-Athlete Year Major Hometown/High School Ryan Peruski Jr. Mechanical Engineering Saline, Mich. Steven Kish So. Accounting West Branch, Mich. / Ogemaw Heights HS Dustin Pumford So. Biology St. Charles, Mich.

Women's Track & Field

Student-Athlete Year Major Hometown/High School Domonique Adams So. Social Work Breckenridge, Mich. Kimberly Balls Sr. Social Work Bridgeport, Mich. Brittany Johnson Sr. Nursing Oxford, Mich. Taylor Stepanski Sr. Management Alpena, Mich. Bria Williams Sr. Health Science Ypsilanti, Mich. / Lincoln HS Jackie Sheaffer So. Athletic Training Remus, Mich. / Chippewa HS

Men's Track & Field

Student-Athlete Year Major Hometown/High School Sam Black So. Criminal Justice Pinckney, Mich. Ryan Kelly So. Management White Lake, Mich. / Lakeland HS Ben Morrow Sr. Management Davison, Mich. Joey Southgate Sr. Mechanical Engineering Unionville, Mich. / USA HS Brady Watson Sr. Exercise Science Saginaw, Mich. / Heritage HS Kavi Kulkarni So. Business Dexter, Mich. Keith Rodriguez So. Marketing Bay City, Mich. / Western HS

Softball

Student-Athlete Year Major Hometown/High School Hannah Atwell So. Nursing Montrose, Mich. / Hill-McCloy HS Madison Burgess Jr. Athletic Training Commerce, Mich. / Lakeland HS Becky Corbett So. Social Work St. Clair Shores, Mich. / Lakeview HS Annie Hansen Sr. Criminal Justice Petoskey, Mich. Evy Lobdell Jr. Marketing Stockbridge, Mich. / Dansville HS Meredith Rousse Jr. Occupational Therapy Bay City, Mich. / Western HS Kennedi Thomas So. Nursing Lake Orion, Mich. Sam Willman Sr. Physical Education Wheeler, Mich. / Breckenridge HS Elayne Young RFr. Health Science Dekalb, Ill. / Rosary HS

GLIAC All-Academic Excellence

Baseball

Student-Athlete Year Major Hometown/High School Chad Carson Sr. Nursing Attica, Mich. / Lapeer East HS Scott Sency Sr. Accounting Medina, Ohio Garret Soule Sr. Management Mason, Mich. / Danville HS

Men's Golf

Student-Athlete Year Major Hometown/High School Mitch Hughes RFr. Mechanical Engineering Davisburg, Mich. / Holly HS Jordan Weaver RFr. Finance Cadillac, Mich.

Women's Track & Field

Student-Athlete Year Major Hometown/High School Lina Davis Sr. Graphic Design Novi, Mich. Allison Dorr So. Exercise Science Birch Run, Mich. Anna Fochesato Sr. Accounting Holly, Mich. / Brandon HS Darby Meinecke So. Nursing Pinckney, Mich. Christina Micale Jr. Psychology Macomb, Mich. / Dakota HS Devyn Powell So. Occupational Therapy Tustin, Mich. / Pine River HS Paige Stepanski Sr. Occupational Therapy Alpena, Mich. Alicia Tomlin Jr. Nursing Owosso, Mich. / Perry HS Kristina Ayotte So. Occupational Therapy Clio, Mich. Sophia Bradley Sr. Psychology St. Louis, Mich. Kinzie Sikkema So. Exercise Science Marion, Mich.

Men's Track & Field

Student-Athlete Year Major Hometown/High School Clyde Anderson So. Athletic Training Clio, Mich. Nate Frasier So. Mechanical Engineering Holly, Mich. Timmy Kimball So. Economics Burton, Mich. / Burton Bendle HS Collin Nurenberg So. Exercise Science St. Johns, Mich. Andrew Plude Sr. Physical Education Charlevoix, Mich. Tellis Donajkowski So. Psychology Alpena, Mich. Parker Eisengruber So. Finance Saginaw, Mich. / Heritage HS Nick Plude So. Supply Chain Management Charlevoix, Mich. Rob Roest So. Accounting Flushing, Mich.

Softball

Student-Athlete Year Major Hometown/High School Anna Conard Jr. Math Education Green Bay, Wis. / Green Bay Preble HS Danielle Hamilton Jr. Occupational Therapy Howell, Mich.

