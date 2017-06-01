SVSU Athletes honored in GLIAC Spring All-Academic and All-Excel - WNEM TV 5

SVSU Athletes honored in GLIAC Spring All-Academic and All-Excellence Recipients

Posted: Updated:

BAY CITY, Mich. -- The Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference has announced the 2016-17 Spring Sports All-Academic & All-Academic Excellence Teams. Criteria states the student-athlete must be an active member on the roster at the end of the season, not a freshman or a first year transfer student. 

All-Academic Teams are comprised of those student-athletes that meet criteria and carry a cumulative grade point average (GPA) of 3.0-3.49.  Academic Excellence Teams are comprised of student-athletes that have a cumulative GPA of 3.50-4.0. 

Saginaw Valley State University had 31 student-athletes earn the distinction of All-Academic and had another 27 named to their respective All-Academic Excellence Team.

The complete teams are listed below:

GLIAC All-Academic

Baseball

Student-Athlete

Year

Major

Hometown/High School

Nate Blackwell

Sr.

Exercise Science

Clinton Township, Mich. / Chippewa Valley HS

Trevor Friday

RFr.

Management

Farmington Hills, Mich. / Harrison HS

Greg Kazmierski

Jr.

Business

Pinconning, Mich.

Matt Malgi

RFr.

Marketing

Woodbridge, Ont. / Bill Crothers Secondary

Jordan Swiss

So.

Management

Petoskey, Mich.

Adam Turner

Jr.

Health Science

Lansing, Mich. / Holt HS

Men's Golf

Student-Athlete

Year

Major

Hometown/High School

Ryan Peruski

Jr.

Mechanical Engineering

Saline, Mich.

Steven Kish

So.

Accounting

West Branch, Mich. / Ogemaw Heights HS

Dustin Pumford

So.

Biology

St. Charles, Mich.

Women's Track & Field

Student-Athlete

Year

Major

Hometown/High School

Domonique Adams

So.

Social Work

Breckenridge, Mich.

Kimberly Balls

Sr.

Social Work

Bridgeport, Mich. 

Brittany Johnson

Sr.

Nursing

Oxford, Mich. 

Taylor Stepanski

Sr.

Management

Alpena, Mich. 

Bria Williams

Sr.

Health Science

Ypsilanti, Mich. / Lincoln HS

Jackie Sheaffer

So.

Athletic Training

Remus, Mich. / Chippewa HS

Men's Track & Field

Student-Athlete

Year

Major

Hometown/High School

Sam Black

So.

Criminal Justice

Pinckney, Mich.

Ryan Kelly

So.

Management

White Lake, Mich. / Lakeland HS

Ben Morrow

Sr.

Management

Davison, Mich.

Joey Southgate

Sr.

Mechanical Engineering

Unionville, Mich. / USA HS

Brady Watson

Sr.

Exercise Science

Saginaw, Mich. / Heritage HS

Kavi Kulkarni

So.

Business

Dexter, Mich.

Keith Rodriguez

So.

Marketing

Bay City, Mich. / Western HS

Softball

Student-Athlete

Year

Major

Hometown/High School

Hannah Atwell

So.

Nursing

Montrose, Mich. / Hill-McCloy HS

Madison Burgess

Jr.

Athletic Training

Commerce, Mich. / Lakeland HS

Becky Corbett

So.

Social Work

St. Clair Shores, Mich. / Lakeview HS

Annie Hansen

Sr.

Criminal Justice

Petoskey, Mich.

Evy Lobdell

Jr.

Marketing

Stockbridge, Mich. / Dansville HS

Meredith Rousse

Jr.

Occupational Therapy

Bay City, Mich. / Western HS

Kennedi Thomas

So.

Nursing

Lake Orion, Mich.

Sam Willman

Sr.

Physical Education

Wheeler, Mich. / Breckenridge HS

Elayne Young

RFr.

Health Science

Dekalb, Ill. / Rosary HS

GLIAC All-Academic Excellence

Baseball

Student-Athlete

Year

Major

Hometown/High School

Chad Carson

Sr.

Nursing

Attica, Mich. / Lapeer East HS

Scott Sency

Sr.

Accounting

Medina, Ohio

Garret Soule

Sr.

Management

Mason, Mich. / Danville HS

Men's Golf

Student-Athlete

Year

Major

Hometown/High School

Mitch Hughes

RFr.

Mechanical Engineering

Davisburg, Mich. / Holly HS

Jordan Weaver

RFr.

Finance

Cadillac, Mich.

Women's Track & Field

Student-Athlete

Year

Major

Hometown/High School

Lina Davis

Sr.

Graphic Design

Novi, Mich.

Allison Dorr

So.

Exercise Science

Birch Run, Mich.

Anna Fochesato

Sr.

Accounting

Holly, Mich. / Brandon HS

Darby Meinecke

So.

Nursing

Pinckney, Mich.

Christina Micale

Jr.

Psychology

Macomb, Mich. / Dakota HS

Devyn Powell

So.

Occupational Therapy

Tustin, Mich. / Pine River HS

Paige Stepanski

Sr.

Occupational Therapy

Alpena, Mich.

Alicia Tomlin

Jr.

Nursing

Owosso, Mich. / Perry HS

Kristina Ayotte

So.

Occupational Therapy

Clio, Mich.

Sophia Bradley

Sr.

Psychology

St. Louis, Mich.

Kinzie Sikkema

So.

Exercise Science

Marion, Mich.

Men's Track & Field

Student-Athlete

Year

Major

Hometown/High School

Clyde Anderson

So.

Athletic Training

Clio, Mich.

Nate Frasier

So.

Mechanical Engineering

Holly, Mich.

Timmy Kimball

So.

Economics

Burton, Mich. / Burton Bendle HS

Collin Nurenberg

So.

Exercise Science

St. Johns, Mich.

Andrew Plude

Sr.

Physical Education

Charlevoix, Mich.

Tellis Donajkowski

So.

Psychology

Alpena, Mich.

Parker Eisengruber

So.

Finance

Saginaw, Mich. / Heritage HS

Nick Plude

So.

Supply Chain Management

Charlevoix, Mich.

Rob Roest

So.

Accounting

Flushing, Mich.

Softball

Student-Athlete

Year

Major

Hometown/High School

Anna Conard

Jr.

Math Education

Green Bay, Wis. / Green Bay Preble HS

Danielle Hamilton

Jr.

Occupational Therapy

Howell, Mich.

 Copyright Saginaw Valley State University 2017.  All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.