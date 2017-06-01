Northwood Places 78 On GLIAC Spring All-Academic & All-Academic Excellence Teams

MIDLAND, MICH. – The Northwood University Department of Intercollegiate Athletics placed a total of 78 student-athletes on the Spring All-Academic and All-Academic Excellence teams from the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (GLIAC), the league announced Thursday (June 1).

Northwood had a total of 42 student-athletes earn All-Academic Honors, while 36 were placed on the All-Academic Excellence team.

In order to earn All-Academic or All-Academic excellence honors, student-athletes must be an active member on the roster at the end of the season, not a freshman or a first year transfer student. All-Academic Teams are comprised of those student-athletes that meet criteria and carry a cumulative grade point average (GPA) of 3.0-3.49. Academic Excellence Teams are comprised of student athletes that have a cumulative GPA of 3.50-4.0. Grades are based on marks from the fall semester of 2016.

In total, 1,118 student-athletes from the 15 GLIAC schools earned All-Academic or All-Academic Excellence honors (565 All-Academic, 553 All-Academic Excellence).

ACADEMIC

Baseball: 12

Men's Golf: 3

Women's Golf: 5

Softball: 6

Men's Tennis: 2

Men's Track & Field: 8

Women's Track & Field: 6

ACADEMIC TOTAL: 42

ACADEMIC EXCELLENCE

Baseball: 11

Men's Golf: 3

Women's Golf: 2

Softball: 8

Men's Tennis: 3

Men's Track & Field: 3

Women's Track & Field: 6

ACADEMIC EXCELLENCE TOTAL: 36

