Connor Foley Named CoSIDA Third Team Academic All-American

MIDLAND, MICH. – Connor Foley, a senior outfielder on the Northwood University baseball team, has been named Third Team Academic All-American by the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA).

Sports Information Directors from around the country nominate and vote on the award.

It is the first time in Foley's career he has earned the honor. Foley was named Academic All-GLIAC Excellence following the 2016 season a year ago, as well as earning Academic All-District honors this season.

Foley completed a remarkable career for Northwood with a stellar senior campaign in which he produced a .401 batting average in the regular season. Foley concluded the regular season second in the GLIAC in runs scored with 60, third in batting average at .401, third in the league in on base percentage at .494 and tied for the second most hits in the GLIAC with 79, and was named First Team All-GLIAC. Foley continued the impressive play in the post season and set a school record in runs scored with 74. Foley's 93 hits broke the school record previously held by Kevon Ventimiglia (71) from the 1998 season and ranks second all-time in hits in a season to teammate David Vinsky. Additionally, Foley earned Third Team All-America honors from the American Baseball Coaches Association (ABCA) earlier this week.

An accounting major, Foley finished the academic year with a 3.75 grade point average.

