$1,000 reward offered for wanted man - WNEM TV 5

$1,000 reward offered for wanted man

Dachawn Glover Dachawn Glover
FLINT, MI (WNEM) -

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of a wanted man.

Dachawn Glover, 26, is wanted for parole absconder, probation absconder, fleeing and eluding police, and child support.

Glover, also known as Maryott Yungin, is believed to be in the Flint area.

He is 5'11" and 155 pounds.

If you know if his whereabouts you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

