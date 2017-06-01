Reward offered for man wanted for assault with intent to murder

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of a man wanted for assault with intent to murder.

Dondrick Richardson, 19, is also wanted for felony firearm, carrying a concealed weapon and probation violation.

He is 5'11" and 140 pounds.

If you know of his whereabouts you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.