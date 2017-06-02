U.S. jobs report today likely to show gains

Authorities report that all lanes of US-10 have re-opened after being closed for several hours after a semi rolled over, pinning several vehicles.More >
Authorities report that all lanes of US-10 have re-opened after being closed for several hours after a semi rolled over, pinning several vehicles.More >
A Michigan mom found a giant spider in her toddler son’s bedroom, and local experts say it doesn’t belong here.More >
A Michigan mom found a giant spider in her toddler son’s bedroom, and local experts say it doesn’t belong here.More >
Is there a parking lot stalker on the loose in Mid-Michigan? That's what police are trying to figure out after a scary situation at a local Meijer store.More >
Is there a parking lot stalker on the loose in Mid-Michigan? That's what police are trying to figure out after a scary situation at a local Meijer store.More >
A man buried his 6-month old grandson almost two weeks ago. Monday, he went to the cemetery to put flowers on the grave and discovered something disturbing.More >
A man buried his 6-month old grandson almost two weeks ago. Monday, he went to the cemetery to put flowers on the grave and discovered something disturbing.More >
A Michigan House panel approved a set of bills that would allow residents to carry concealed weapons without a permit or training, the Detroit Free Press reported.More >
A Michigan House panel approved a set of bills that would allow residents to carry concealed weapons without a permit or training, the Detroit Free Press reported.More >
Authorities say two teens have been taken into custody after a student brought a loaded gun into a Mid-Michigan high school.More >
Authorities say two teens have been taken into custody after a student brought a loaded gun into a Mid-Michigan high school.More >
You may have noticed a new Lubbock Police Department Mustang driving around, a few of our Facebook fans did and wanted us to look into who was driving it and why. KCBD interviewed officials with the Lubbock Police Department today and we learned there will eventually be three of them patrolling the streets of Lubbock, enforcing traffic laws, to help lower the number of traffic accidents.More >
You may have noticed a new Lubbock Police Department Mustang driving around, a few of our Facebook fans did and wanted us to look into who was driving it and why. KCBD interviewed officials with the Lubbock Police Department today and we learned there will eventually be three of them patrolling the streets of Lubbock, enforcing traffic laws, to help lower the number of traffic accidents.More >
Saginaw police said Thursday evening four people were hurt after a police chase resulted in a three-car crash.More >
Saginaw police said Thursday evening four people were hurt after a police chase resulted in a three-car crash.More >
The Paris climate agreement was adopted in December of 2015 as a voluntary commitment by more than 190 nations to reduce pollution.More >
The Paris climate agreement was adopted in December of 2015 as a voluntary commitment by more than 190 nations to reduce pollution.More >
Things may get smelly in Bay City this week.More >
Things may get smelly in Bay City this week.More >