BREAKING: Dog dies in Flushing house fire - WNEM TV 5

BREAKING: Dog dies in Flushing house fire

Posted: Updated:
By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
Connect
Source: WNEM Source: WNEM
Source: WNEM Source: WNEM
Source: WNEM Source: WNEM
FLUSHING, MI (WNEM) -

A house fire is under investigation.

It happened just after 2 a.m. Friday on Warren Avenue in Flushing.

We’re told no humans were inside, but a dog did die in the blaze.

There is now word yet on how the fire started, but the house is a total loss.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.