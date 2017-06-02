Search continues for missing Michigan school teacher

Police continue their search for any information that could lead them to a missing school teacher from Michigan.

Theresa Lockhart vanished from her home in Portage on May 18.

It was the school district that contacted police two days later, when she failed to show up for work.

Lockhart's car was found at a Park and Ride in Portage, a few miles from her home.

A vigil was held Thursday to pray for her safe return.

