Traffic Alert: Urban triathlon to close roads in Saginaw

A special urban triathlon will cause some road closures in Saginaw this weekend.

The Row/Ride/Run event is a new and rare urban triathlon that features a 5K paddle on the Saginaw River with a kayak or canoe and a 20K bicycle route featuring both historic and new developments in Riverfront Saginaw. The event concludes with a 5K run on the scenic Saginaw Riverwalk - winding through Objibway Island and ending at the finish line in Old Town Saginaw.

Due to the event, the Court Street Bridge will be closed to through traffic from 9 a.m. Friday through 4 p.m. Saturday.

The event will also cause the following closures:

Hamilton Street will be closed between Williams Street and Holland Avenue from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.

Court Street will be closed between Michigan Avenue and Hamilton Street from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.

There will also be lane closures and lane shifts on Genesee Avenue, Rust avenue, Michigan Avenue, Washington Avenue, Johnson Street, Jefferson Street and Janes Avenue.

Drivers are urged to follow the detours and seek an alternate route.

You can find a map of that area and more information about the triathlon here.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.