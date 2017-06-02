Midland man sentenced for child pornography - WNEM TV 5

Midland man sentenced for child pornography

Source: Michigan sex offender registry Source: Michigan sex offender registry
MIDLAND COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

A Mid-Michigan man who pleaded guilty to having child pornography will spend three to 20 years behind bars. 

A judge handed down the sentence Thursday to 36-year-old Daniel Arthur Swarthout of Midland. The sentence was tougher than the recommended guidelines. 

Investigators said Swarthout took sexual pictures of two girls, including a five-year-old. 

Swarthout is now registered as a Tier 3 sex offender. 

Click here to see the sex offender registry. 

