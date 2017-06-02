Midland man sentenced for child pornography

A Mid-Michigan man who pleaded guilty to having child pornography will spend three to 20 years behind bars.

A judge handed down the sentence Thursday to 36-year-old Daniel Arthur Swarthout of Midland. The sentence was tougher than the recommended guidelines.

Investigators said Swarthout took sexual pictures of two girls, including a five-year-old.

Swarthout is now registered as a Tier 3 sex offender.

Click here to see the sex offender registry.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.