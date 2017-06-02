Local bakery raises money for good cause on National Doughnut Day

Today is the day to celebrate an iconic treat, whether you like it glazed, powdered or plain.

National Doughnut Day is June 2 and one local bakery is using it to raise money for a good cause.

Crust in Fenton will donate a portion of today’s sales to the Meet Up & Eat Up Summer Lunch Program for area students.

The bakery is located at 104 W. Caroline Street.

It’s believed doughnuts have been tantalizing American taste buds since Dutch settlers brought them across the sea in the early 19th century.

Some of the earliest recipes featured nuts crammed into the center of the dough - hence the name!

