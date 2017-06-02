Local bakery raises money for good cause on National Doughnut Da - WNEM TV 5

Local bakery raises money for good cause on National Doughnut Day

Posted: Updated:
Posted By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
Connect
By Coty Kuschinksy
FENTON, MI (WNEM) -

Today is the day to celebrate an iconic treat, whether you like it glazed, powdered or plain.

National Doughnut Day is June 2 and one local bakery is using it to raise money for a good cause.

Crust in Fenton will donate a portion of today’s sales to the Meet Up & Eat Up Summer Lunch Program for area students.

The bakery is located at 104 W. Caroline Street.

It’s believed doughnuts have been tantalizing American taste buds since Dutch settlers brought them across the sea in the early 19th century.

Some of the earliest recipes featured nuts crammed into the center of the dough - hence the name! 

For more information on today's event, click here

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.