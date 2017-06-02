Scientists seek protections for cherries from invasive pest

Michigan State University scientists have received $300,000 in grants to research protections for the state's cherries from an invasive fruit fly.

The funding will support efforts to fight spotted wing drosophila, which industry surveys say ruined 21 percent of Michigan's cherry crop in 2016.

Half the money is coming from the Foundation for Food and Agriculture Research, a nonprofit established under the 2014 federal farm bill. Michigan State, the Michigan Cherry Committee and the Michigan State Horticulture Society are matching the foundation's grant.

Michigan produces two-thirds of the nation's supply of tart cherries, or more than 200 million pounds.

Growers are taking costly measures to protect their crops from the pest.

Scientists will study pesticide application techniques, develop maps for sharing data on outbreaks and step up outreach to farmers.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.