McCloskey, GM who built Pistons' "Bad Boys" teams, has died

Jack McCloskey, the general manager who built the Detroit Pistons' "Bad Boys" championship teams, died Thursday. He was 91.

The Pistons said McCloskey died in Savannah, Georgia. He had fought Alzheimer's disease.

Led by McCloskey draft picks Isiah Thomas, Joe Dumars and Dennis Rodman -- all Hall of Famers, along with coach Chuck Daly -- and trade acquisitions Bill Laimbeer, Vinnie Johnson, Rick Mahorn, Mark Aguirre and James Edwards, the Pistons won NBA titles in 1989 and 1990.

Known as "Trader Jack," McCloskey helped guide Detroit to nine straight playoff appearances, five Eastern Conference Finals in a row, and three NBA Finals. He was honored in 2008 with a retirement ceremony, where his name was lifted to the rafters.

McCloskey played at the University of Pennsylvania, served in World War II with the U.S. Marines, and played one game in the NBA for the Philadelphia Warriors in the 1952-53 season.

He was Penn's head coach from 1956-66, coached Wake Forest from 1966-72, and was the Portland Trail Blazers' coach from 1972-74, going 48-116. He was an assistant coach with the Los Angeles Lakers until taking the Pistons' job, and also worked for the Minnesota Timberwolves and Toronto Raptors.

We mourn the loss of legendary GM Jack McCloskey, the architect of the Bad Boys teams, who passed away today: https://t.co/eQprz2HkZI pic.twitter.com/hp3BXYoFzN — Detroit Pistons (@DetroitPistons) June 2, 2017

McCloskey was honored by the club on March 29, 2008 with a ceremony where his name was lifted to the rafters among the franchise’s greats. pic.twitter.com/uQX0CrKoqb — Detroit Pistons (@DetroitPistons) June 2, 2017

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.