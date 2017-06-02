FBI converge on Michigan home for national security issue - WNEM TV 5

FBI converge on Michigan home for national security issue

Posted: Updated:
Source: CBS Source: CBS
DEARBORN, MI (WNEM) -

The FBI converged on a Michigan home for what's being called a national security issue.

It happened late Thursday at a home on Jonathon Street in Dearborn.

According to the Detroit Free Press, the operation involved an incident that happened out of state and the suspects were tracked to the Detroit area.

An FBI spokesperson said there is no threat to public safety, but officials haven’t released any more details. 

