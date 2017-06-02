Dry first half of the weekend, followed by rain

There are a few of us that have to dodge some rain drops this morning. Any rain we do see will be light and short-lived. Showers will begin to diminish after noon and we will see clearing skies the rest of the day. Sunshine will also carryover into the first part of the weekend before rain enters the picture for the second half of the weekend.

Today:

We'll see a few scattered showers this morning before we dry out for the afternoon hours. Sunshine will become more prevalent as the day goes on. Highs today will rise into the upper 70s with winds out of the northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight:

Expect Mostly clear to partly cloudy skies overnight. Lows will drop into the low 50s with light and variable winds.

Saturday:

It will be a great start to the weekend with lots of sunshine to begin the day. Skies will begin to cloud up in the late afternoon and into the early evening hours. Highs will top out around 80 with winds out of the south southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday:

Scattered showers and thunderstorms move in overnight Saturday into the day on Sunday. Most of the rain will fall during the night, but showers will linger into Sunday. Expect highs in the upper 70s.

Monday:

Rain chances will be decreasing throughout the day, but it will still be a good idea to pack the umbrella for Monday. Highs will be in the upper 60s to near 70.

Tuesday and Wednesday:

Our skies will dry out leaving us with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the low 70s.

