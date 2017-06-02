Summer kicks in this weekend

Things are taking a Summer-like turn just in time for the weekend, but that won't be limited only to our temperatures...

Overnight

Clear to partly cloudy skies will remain in place overnight, and you can go ahead and make it another open-window night! Expect lows to dip to the low and middle 50s, with humidity levels remaining comfortable. Light winds, generally out of the west.

The Weekend

Our weekend will be split 50/50. Saturday will be nice, but Sunday will be stormy.

It will be a great start to the weekend with lots of sunshine to begin the day Saturday. Skies will begin to cloud up in the late afternoon and into the early evening hours, before rain and storms move in late Saturday night. Highs will top out around 80 with winds out of the south southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms move in overnight Saturday into the day on Sunday. Most of the rain will fall during the overnight hours while many are sleeping.

Some storms Saturday have the potential to be on the stronger side with heavy rain, gusty winds and the possibility of hail. As a result the Storm Prediction Center has placed Mid-Michigan under a Marginal Risk for severe weather Saturday night. That means there is a slight chance (5%) that one or two storms may be on the stronger side. Stay with TV-5 for updates.

A few thunderstorms and showers will linger into Sunday morning before tapering off in the afternoon. Expect highs in the upper 70s.

Next Week

Rain chances will be decreasing throughout the day Monday, but it will still be a good idea to pack the umbrella for the first day of the new work week. Highs will be in the upper 60s to near 70°.

Our skies will dry out leaving us with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies by Tuesday. Highs will be in the low 70s.

