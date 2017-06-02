Gladwin man killed in crash on US-10 - WNEM TV 5

Gladwin man killed in crash on US-10

Posted: Updated:
By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
Connect
Ambulance Ambulance
MIDLAND COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

A Mid-Michigan man was killed in single-vehicle crash on US-10. 

It happened Thursday, June 1 at about 11:21 a.m. on eastbound US-10, west of North Stark Road in Lincoln Township. 

Investigators said 63-year-old Robert Falconberry of Gladwin was driving his red 2005 Ford F-350 eastbound on US-10 when the vehicle went off the road to the right and down an embankment. The truck struck a ditch and then some trees. 

Falconberry was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Police said there is no evidence to indicate alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash, but they are still waiting for toxicology reports. 

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.