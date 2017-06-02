Gladwin man killed in crash on US-10

A Mid-Michigan man was killed in single-vehicle crash on US-10.

It happened Thursday, June 1 at about 11:21 a.m. on eastbound US-10, west of North Stark Road in Lincoln Township.

Investigators said 63-year-old Robert Falconberry of Gladwin was driving his red 2005 Ford F-350 eastbound on US-10 when the vehicle went off the road to the right and down an embankment. The truck struck a ditch and then some trees.

Falconberry was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said there is no evidence to indicate alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash, but they are still waiting for toxicology reports.

