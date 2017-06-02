Was a white wolf spotted in northern Michigan?

Alleged sightings of a northern Michigan farm’s newest neighbor are causing a howling scene.

Betsie River Centennial Lily Farm in Thompsonville posted Facebook photos on May 26 of what they believe is a pure white wolf about half a mile from their farm near the new Iron Fish distillery.

The farm said the animal has been spotted three times near their property. They also said this isn't the first time a wolf has been spotted in their area.

While many commenting on the post are skeptical of whether the animal is a wolf or a dog, the farm said it is larger than a coyote.

The farm also said they contacted the Michigan Department of Natural Resources and officials are interested in any other sightings that may have been made in the area.

