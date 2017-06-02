Dave Chappelle performing live in Mid-Michigan

If you’re a fan of Dave Chappelle, here is your chance to catch him in person, in Mid-Michigan.

The Whiting in Flint has announced a one-night-only performance on Wednesday, June 7.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, June 2 at noon and will be $59.50 per ticket.

To get yours, click here or call (810) 237-7333.

Doors open at 6 p.m. and there is a limit of 4 tickets per order.

Also, note that no cell phones or smart watches will be allowed. Upon your arrival, they will be secured and then unlocked at the end of the show.

