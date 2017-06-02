Three hurt after car hits cow in Sanilac County

Three people suffered minor injuries after a vehicle hit a cow in Sanilac County.

It happened on Friday, June 2 at about 12:10 a.m. on Wildcat Road just north of Fisher Road in Worth Township.

Investigators said a 2000 Chevrolet Cavalier, driven by 19-year-old Douglas Brace of Port Huron, was headed southbound on Wildcat Road when it hit a cow that was in the road.

A front seat passenger in the car, 19-year-old Cathleen Provost of Kimball, was taken to Port Huron McLaren Hospital by ambulance for her injuries.

Another passenger, 18-year-old Devin Schuck of Smiths Creek, and Brace were checked by paramedics at the scene and released.

Police said airbags did deploy and all three were wearing their seat belts.

Investigators are still trying to find the owner of the cow.

