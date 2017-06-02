June schedule for mobile food pantry released

Flint families may get nutritious food that can limit the effects of lead exposure during mobile food pantry hours set for June at locations throughout Flint.

The Food Bank of Eastern Michigan in Flint and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services are announcing the upcoming schedule for mobile food pantry stops to distribute foods rich in calcium, vitamin C and iron.

Each family will receive nutritional food such as potatoes, watermelon, tuna, cereal and baked beans.

The program is funded through the more than $249 million in state taxpayer funds that have been provided to help the residents of Flint.

Food distribution sites remain open while supplies last. Upcoming dates are:

Saturday, June 3, at 11 a.m. – Flint First Wesleyan Church, 3825 Davison Road.

Tuesday, June 6, at noon – St. Michael Catholic Church, 609 E. Fifth Ave.

Friday, June 9, at 9:30 a.m. – Flint Muslim Food Pantry, 4400 S. Saginaw St.

Friday, June 9, at noon – Church Without Walls, 6202 Dupont St.

Saturday, June 10, at 10 a.m. – Calvary United Methodist Church, 2111 Flushing Road.

Friday, June 16, at noon – St. Luke’s New Life Center, 3115 Lawndale St.

Saturday, June 17, at 11 a.m. – Higher Quality of Life, 5601 N. Saginaw St.

Tuesday, June 20, at noon – St. Michael Catholic Church, 609 E. Fifth Ave.

Wednesday, June 21, at 10 a.m. – Hispanic Tech Center, 2101 Lewis St.

Thursday, June 22, at noon – United Methodist Community Center, 4601 Clio Road.

Thursday, June 22, at 10 a.m. – Metropolitan Baptist Tabernacle, 930 E. Myrtle Ave.

Friday, June 23, at 10 a.m. – My Brother’s Keeper, 101 N. Grand Traverse St.

Tuesday, June 27, at 1 p.m. – New Birth Church, 3918 Blackington Ave.

Wednesday, June 28, at 1 p.m. – Salem Lutheran Church, 2610 Martin Luther King Ave.

