Police: Driver intentionally hit person with vehicle - WNEM TV 5

Police: Driver intentionally hit person with vehicle

Posted: Updated:
By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
Connect
FLINT, MI (WNEM) -

One person is in custody after authorities say they intentionally hit another person with their vehicle. 

Flint police were called on Wednesday, June 1 at about 8:30 p.m. near Corunna and Ballenger for reports of a pedestrian who was hit by a vehicle. 

When police arrived at the scene they learned the victim was hit intentionally. The person was taken to Hurley Medical Center with critical internal injuries.

The driver of the vehicle was arrested and faces felony assault charges. 

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 1-810-237-6905. 

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.