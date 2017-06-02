Police: Driver intentionally hit person with vehicle

One person is in custody after authorities say they intentionally hit another person with their vehicle.

Flint police were called on Wednesday, June 1 at about 8:30 p.m. near Corunna and Ballenger for reports of a pedestrian who was hit by a vehicle.

When police arrived at the scene they learned the victim was hit intentionally. The person was taken to Hurley Medical Center with critical internal injuries.

The driver of the vehicle was arrested and faces felony assault charges.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 1-810-237-6905.

