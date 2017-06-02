Midland sprayparks are open!

It’s getting warm, and this weekend could be the perfect opportunity to hit the spraypark.

The City of Midland has opened the Gerstacker and Longview sprayparks for the season.

Gerstacker Spraypark, located at 100 Ashman Street near the Tridge, has features that spray from the ground and above.

The Longview Spraypark, located at 401 Lemke, near the intersection of Bay City and Waldo Roads, features dumping buckets and water spouts.

Water shoes are recommended at both locations.

For more information, call the Parks and Recreation Office at (989) 837-6930.

