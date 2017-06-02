Bay County beach closed after failing tests - WNEM TV 5

Bay County beach closed after failing tests

BAY COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

If you were thinking about testing the water this weekend… stay away from South Linwood Beach.

Bay County Executive James Barcia said that results of surface water samples collected from the beach on June 1 exceeded state water quality stands for full body contact.

That means the beach will be closed until bacteria levels come back in line with Michigan’s water quality standards.

