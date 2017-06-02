State Police recover 5 stolen Husky puppies in Flint - WNEM TV 5

State Police recover 5 stolen Husky puppies in Flint

Source: Michigan State Police Source: Michigan State Police
FLINT, MI (WNEM) -

A woman has her 5 puppies back, thanks to Michigan State Police.

The woman told troopers that her pregnant Husky was stolen during a break-in at her Flint home back in April.

She turned to social media and was able to get the dog back a short time ago, but she didn’t know where the puppies were.

On Friday, she went to the Michigan State Police post and the case was assigned to a trooper.

After a little digging, the trooper was able to recover all five missing pups.

One was found in the 2400 block of Missouri, the others were found at a home in the 2400 block of Ohio.

All appear to be in good shape, and the investigation is ongoing.

