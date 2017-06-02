Best friends die in the same area, days apart

Two close friends are found dead in the same location, just days apart.

Tuscola County Prosecutor Mark Reene said that on May 21, 62-year-old Martin Doud was mowing his lawn in the 5100 block of Strevel Road, just off M-25 in Wisner Township, and passed away.

Reene said Doud died of natural causes and his tractor continued into the deep ditch in front of his home.

He was found the next morning by the daughter of his next-door neighbor, and best friend, James Knoddle.

Knoddle attended a memorial service at the Doud home on May 24th, but he didn't show up for the funeral on the 25th.

After the funeral, Knoddle's daughter found him dead near the driveway dividing the ditches between the two homes.

Knoddle, 58, had a visible head injury, but the cause of death is unclear.

More tests are being done.

If you have any information, call Det. Scott Jones at the Tuscola County Sheriff’s Department at (989) 673-8161.

