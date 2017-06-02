Traffic backed-up on I-75 due to crash - WNEM TV 5

Traffic backed-up on I-75 due to crash

GENESEE COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

Traffic is backed up on northbound I-75 at Exit 118 (M-21) in Genesee County due to a crash.

The crash, which involved at least one vehicle, was reported at 3:12 p.m.on Friday.

Two lanes of northbound I-75 are closed as crews assess the scene.

TV5 will update once more information becomes available.

