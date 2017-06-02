Community pitches in to send 11-year-old to regional baseball competition

A little boy is hoping to take his love of America's pastime to the national stage.

He has quite a bit of power in his bat for a kid his age. He proved it by winning a local home run derby.

Davon Davenport, 11, has been playing baseball since he was 4.

"When he was younger I gave him a football, a little Nerf football. And he threw it so far. I was just, you know, I was amazed," said David Davenport, Davon's father.

In an effort to sharpen Davon's pitching skills, his father enrolled him in a Burton little league.

When Flint Mayor Karen Weaver invited Major League Baseball to Flint's Jackson Park, it set off a string of events that has Davon reaching new heights.

"Well, I tried my best but I was amazed I hit my home run," Davon said.

His father signed him up for MLB's local home run derby where Davon hit a 180 foot home run. That qualified him for the regional competition in Chicago and put a national competition on the family's radar screen.

"That if I hit another home run at Chicago, I go to Florida," Davon said.

There was one problem with their plan. Davon's father couldn't afford to take him to Chicago.

That's when local radio host Mike Killbreath mentioned Davon's story and then the calls came rushing in from community leaders offering help.

"I have no family here in the state of Michigan. It's just me and my three boys and for the community to come together and say, 'hey, we want to see him get down there and enjoy his dream.' It's a true blessing," David Davenport said.

Hundreds of dollars came in, which was enough to send Davon to Chicago for this weekend's competition.

Davon was caught off guard when Weaver officially proclaimed June 2 as Davon Davenport Day in the city of Flint.

The fifth grader at International Academy of Flint said he is ready for the weekend's challenge.

"I'm going to try my best and have fun," Davon said.

If Davon wins in Chicago his next step will be the Major League national competition in Florida.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.