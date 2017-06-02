Mt. Morris celebrates 150 years with carnival

A Mid-Michigan community is celebrating a special weekend over the next couple days.

Mt. Morris is celebrating 150 years this week and organizers want everyone to celebrate.

The city's sesquicentennial kicked off on Memorial Day with a parade. Unique events from magic shows for the kids to senior bingo have marked daily happenings, but the whole celebration culminates this weekend with a massive carnival.

"It's all right here in Mt. Morris, nothing's outside of town," said Tim Elder, organizer.

He is one of a handful of residents who have been working for 19 months to make this week a success through the Mt. Morris Sesquicentennial Committee.

The group hopes to keep up with the city's 1967 100th celebration.

"We actually had one of the people that was here. One of the residents that was here at the time come and show us slides from the 100th," Elder said.

The carnival is being held on St. Mary's athletic field.

Organizers are encouraging everyone to come celebrate this weekend. They want people to have fun whether they live in Mt. Morris or not.

You can get more information on specific events here.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.