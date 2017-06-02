Woman faces charges after Detroit-area officer struck by car

Prosecutors have filed charges against a 34-year-old woman accused of leading police on a car chase and striking an officer northwest of Detroit.

The Oakland County Prosecutor's Office on Friday charged Tiffany Elise Edwards with assault with intent to do great bodily harm, fleeing a police officer and assaulting/resisting/obstructing a police officer.

Edwards is being held on $50,000 bail. She faces a June 21 preliminary exam.

Waterford Township police say that after receiving a report early Wednesday that Edwards had followed a teenager to the girl's home, Edwards fled police until an officer stopped her car and ordered her out. Police say she accelerated, striking the officer who fired eight shots into her car. She later was found hiding nearby.

The officer was treated at a hospital.

