Trooper Chad Wolf's widow opens up about verdict

The widow of Michigan State Police Trooper Chad Wolf is finding relief now that the trial for the man accused in her husband's death is over.

The story began almost two years ago. That's when Trooper Wolf was struck and killed on I-75.

He was on patrol when his motorcycle was struck by a car towing a trailer. The collision threw Wolf off his bike and under the trailer, where he was dragged for four miles. He later died at the hospital.

The driver of the car, Charles Warren Jr., was acquitted this week of criminal charges.

"I wish he would have stopped. Everything would have been different if he just stopped," said Erin Wolf, Chad Wolf's wife.

Erin Wolf often thinks about those two words - just stop. Those are words she would say to Charles Warren Jr.

"I was shocked. I was hoping for a conviction," she said.

It was a verdict that surprised an entire courtroom. But for Erin, she hoped for a different outcome. Now she has one more word for Warren - forgiveness.

"I would let him know I have forgiven him. I don't harbor ill will toward him or any bad feelings, but I just wish he would have stopped," Erin said.

Going through the trial wasn't easy for her or her family, having to relive the most tragic moment in their lives all over again.

>>Click here to watch Erin's entire interview<<

She said through the difficulty comes peace.

"It brings about a sense of closure. I can see it in the kids' eyes. They're not wondering, cause this was huge. It was a monumental thing in our lives, to be in a courtroom for two weeks was pretty big. So I can see in them they already have a sense of relief. There's peace back in the house once again," Erin said.

Now that the trial is over and her family is back finding their new normal, Erin said she hopes people remember Chad for the man he was.

"He was really an amazing man. He loved God, he loved his family. His family was everything to him. He was an amazing father and an amazing husband," Erin said.

While life is different and tough without Chad by her side, Erin said her faith in God is propelling her forward.

"And I have peace knowing God is in control. He will take a not guilty verdict and use it. Because God doesn't waste anything. So I'm waiting to see how God will use it. He's got to do something with it and I know he will because he's never left me yet," Erin said.

Read more: Wife of fallen trooper trusts God in 'darkest days'

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.