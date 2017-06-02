Sheriff: Multiple guns, ammunition seized from convicted felon - WNEM TV 5

Sheriff: Multiple guns, ammunition seized from convicted felon

ISABELLA COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

Multiple guns and ammunition were seized from a convicted felon, according to the Isabella County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office received a tip in regards to a 66-year-old Chippewa Township man who was in possession of firearms.

The suspect is a convicted felon and is not allowed to have firearms, Sheriff Michael Main said.

A search warrant was issued on the property and the suspect turned over nine long guns, two pistols and about 15,000 rounds of ammunition for the weapons, Main said.

Some of the weapons and ammunition were hidden in bunker style locations and behind panels across the residence, Main said.

The case is being reviewed by the prosecutor's office.

