Sheriff: Man arrested after driving drunk, crashing into tractor

A 55-year-old Midland man was arrested for drunk driving after he crashed into a farm tractor.

It happened about 3 a.m. on Friday on Pickard Road and Loomis Road in Isabella County.

The man was driving a 2017 Chevrolet Cruze.

The investigation determined the man was highly intoxicated at the time of the crash, Isabella County Sheriff Michael Main said.

He did not receive any injuries, but was taken to an emergency department to be evaluated.

The tractor was well lit and properly marked, Main said.

The man was arrested for operating under the influence of intoxicating liquor.

