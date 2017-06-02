92-year-old WWII veteran receives high school diploma

A local World War II veteran finally received the high school diploma he never got before going off to fight for his country.

His family wanted to get him an honorary degree, but his old high school did him one better.

"I had quite an experience," said Robert Byers, veteran.

The 92-year-old dropped out of high school his junior year in 1943 so he could serve in the Navy during World War II.

"Do it again if I had to," Byers said.

That experience made him miss out on graduating from Montrose.

On Friday, 70-some years later, he sat in on the Montrose High School graduation thinking he was there to see his granddaughter receive an alumni award during the ceremonies.

Little did he know there was no family member graduating this year. He was there because it was his night.

Byers received his diploma.

"I never really thought about it, but it was a long time ago," Byers said.

It's a reminder you're never too old to feel accomplished.

